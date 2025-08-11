Child care costs continue to rise in Bakersfield, straining family budgets

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As summer ends and the school year begins, Bakersfield families are facing increasing financial pressure from rising child care costs, adding another layer of economic strain in our community.

In California, care for infants and toddlers now costs an average of $700 per month, totaling around $8,400 a year.

Preschool care, while more affordable, still runs $150 to $200 per month.

Dr. Aaron Hedge, an economics professor at California State University, Bakersfield, explains why these costs continue to climb.

"The labor costs have gone up because minimum wage has increased, and there have also been changes in licensing requirements," Hedge said.

The financial burden is particularly challenging for working parents in our Bakersfield neighborhoods, like Stephanie Gracia, a mother of three who works as a full-time doctor.

Annual licensing fees for family child care homes now average around $140. According to Hedge, 40 years ago that same fee was just $10 to $50—but rising costs aren't the only concern facing our local families.

"Quite a few providers have shut down, and quite a few haven't opened back up in the Bakersfield area," Hedge said.

This reduction in available child care options has created longer wait lists and fewer choices for parents in our community, effectively pricing many families out of care altogether and leaving parents scrambling for affordable solutions.

For Bakersfield residents struggling with rising child care costs, subsidized child care programs may provide assistance. Contact information for these programs is available through local family resource centers.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

