Child care costs outpace paychecks in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For working parents in Kern County, finding affordable child care has become an increasingly difficult challenge as costs continue to rise far beyond what most families can reasonably afford.

A recent LendingTree report found that nationwide, parents would need to earn about $400,000 a year to comfortably afford child care for two children. However, in Kern County, the U.S. Census shows the median household income in 2023 was just $67,000.

"In my job, I meet a lot of people, and I've met rich people, and I can promise you they don't make $400,000 a year," said Chris Danitschek, a father of three children all under the age of 5.

Danitschek believes the report isn't exactly accurate based on his own experience.

"I'm doing just fine, and I'm making nowhere near $400,000, and I have three kids, and they're all comfortable," Danitschek said.

According to KidsData.org, full-time child care for two children in Kern County can cost more than $27,000 a year. Federal guidelines recommend that child care should cost no more than 7% of a family's income, but economists with California State University, Bakersfield say baby basics alone can cost nearly $25,000 a year, meaning most families fall short of this standard.

Danitschek can offset some of that cost through CAPK's Early Head Start program, which provides free child care and education to qualifying families.

"A lot of parents share that the cost of having child care in a safe location that they trust is more than, sometimes, they make," said Savannah Oates with CAPK.

Oates says across their 30 preschools in Kern County, they serve about 1,300 children. While they once had consistent availability, growing demand has forced many families onto a waitlist in recent years.

"As we see trends, and we see the general community and what they're telling us, I believe child care has gone up exponentially," Oates said.

The financial burden extends beyond just child care costs.

"Health care for kids, I know some parents are paying $600 a month just in health care," Danitschek said.

Danitschek advises parents to live within their means: don't buy a home you can't afford, purchase store-brand supplies, budget, and prioritize spending around children's needs. He acknowledges that child care requires making sacrifices and patience.

"You're going to get poop on your hands. You will get peed on. Just keep going. It's worth it, it is worth it, it's worth it," Danitschek said.

Officials with CAPK encourage parents to utilize local nonprofits that support families. Parents in need can call CAPK at 211 for assistance.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

