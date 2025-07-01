Kern County Child death from heatstroke in car highlights safety reminders

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A one-year-old child died and a two-year-old was critically injured after being left in a hot car.



The incident occurred in Bakersfield, California, where temperatures often exceed safe levels.

Kern County reported 39 child deaths in 2024 from heatstroke in cars; 12 have already been reported in 2025.

Experts emphasize the importance of checking vehicles before locking them and leaving reminders. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With one child's death reported at the beginning of summer and a heat wave upon us, checking the temperature inside your car for the safety of yourself and your passengers serves as a crucial reminder.

"Unfortunately 50% of children left in vehicles is unknowingly and it's so tragic because this is a completely preventable death."

That's Allison Voate from Kern County Human Resources.

She tells me while it may seem difficult to believe, it is not that uncommon that adults leave young children alone inside a very hot car during the summer months.

Even though Kaitlyn's Law is in place making it illegal for children six years of age or younger to be in a vehicle, the number of child hot car deaths for 2024 was 39 in the state of California and in 2025, 12 deaths have been reported according to Ebranhim Oomerjee, a doctor at Kaiser Permanente. Heat doesn't take long to harm a child.

"Especially where we live with this heat, it just takes a few minutes into your car to a temperature where it's dangerous to a child's health."

On average, 37 children under the age of 15 die each year from heatstroke after being left in a vehicle.

Nearly every state has experienced at least one death since 1998.

Just to give you an example of how hot a car can be, inside this car the temperature reads what can you do in this situation? "Rule number one is to always look before you lock, number two is to always leave a reminder either in the front seat or back seat like your purse, leave it with the child so you have to look inside."

If you see a child inside a car remember you can call 911 for the proper steps to get the child out safely.

