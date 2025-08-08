Child's death prompts outcry for change and scrutiny for child welfare system

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The death of 8-year-old Genesis Mata has sparked renewed scrutiny of the child welfare system after reports confirmed the girl was killed despite at least one previous report to Child Protective Services.

Genesis was found dead in a bathtub at a La Quinta Inn in northwest Bakersfield on Aug. 2, after what investigators described as days of torture and abuse. Her father, Ray Mata Jr., and stepmother, Graciella Bustamante, are charged with her murder. Both have pleaded not guilty.

According to court documents, the child was subjected to boiling water, had her hand crushed, and was repeatedly whipped and beaten before she died. Another child was found at the scene with visible injuries, and both suspects reportedly admitted the abuse had been ongoing.

Family members say more than a dozen reports were made to CPS prior to Genesis’ death, raising questions about whether systemic failures played a role in the tragedy.

“Innocent lives—they’re so young and carefree. We just need to protect our children better,” said Ashley Voorhees, executive director of CASA of Kern County, a nonprofit that advocates for children in the dependency system.

"So instead of just being angry at what happened—which is very reasonable, because Genesis and her siblings should not have had to endure any of that—let’s do something that matters and creates change," she added.

A recent Kern County grand jury report released in April cited a rise in child abuse cases and highlighted staffing issues within CPS. The report noted that low pay and high turnover have led to burnout, while increased caseloads and stagnant budgets are straining the department’s ability to respond effectively.

Court records also reveal prior allegations of violence against both suspects. Bustamante, at age 17, was the subject of a domestic violence lawsuit involving a 2-year-old child. A three-year protective restraining order was granted in that case. Mata, meanwhile, is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 15 on unrelated gun charges stemming from a 2021 road-rage incident. Police say he admitted to being a member of the Eastside Bakers 13 gang.

Despite conflicting accounts in interviews with police, both Mata and Bustamante allegedly acknowledged frequent violent outbursts directed at the children.

“This case is one of the most tragic we’ve seen in our community,” Voorhees said. “But it’s also a reminder to be vigilant. We encourage anyone to come alongside our system and advocate for children like Genesis—who need somebody to speak up for them, to let the courts know when things are going on that shouldn’t be happening.”

Ray Mata Jr. and Graciella Bustamante are due back in court on Aug. 14 to face charges including murder, torture, child abuse, and mayhem.

