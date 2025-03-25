China's Tariffs increase raises prices for Bakersfield beauty supply stores

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Nikki's Beauty Supply faces price increases due to tariffs on Chinese imports.



Owner Nikki Adekoba highlights the tough choices customers make between essentials and beauty products.

Tariffs raised from 10% to 20% are impacting profit margins and product availability.

Adekoba reports specific price hikes, such as Adore hair color increasing from $4 to $5.

The business fears losing loyal customers and potential closure due to rising costs.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Nikki Adekoba, Nikki's Beauty Supply and Salon. China's tariff increase impacting local businesses.

When you go into beauty supply stores you may see hair products like braids and shampoo increase the cost in your wallet. Here's the reason why these hair-care products may be going up.

Nikki Adekoba said, "Because things have gone up the groceries price have gone up people have to choose between putting food on their kids table or making their hair."

Adekoba opened upNikki's Beauty Supply and Salon in 2018 as she is a braider who wanted to have a one stop shop for her customers.

On one side of her shop to get braids and on the other to have access to affordable beauty and hair products.

Adekoba mentioned, "So any time you come to do your hair everything you need for your hair you get it here."

With Trump puttingincreasing tariffs on all Chinese imports to20% from 10%, it has left businesses who have suppliers from China like Adekoba feeling the impacts of the trade war.

Adekoba stated, "The supplier is telling us now that things have increased the tariffs things have gone up. That the prices will probably go up, even with small price now we are not even making sales."

China having the second largest market trailing behind the United States as a supplier for wigs, hair, cosmetics.

Tariffs and the lingering inflation continues to impact business Adekoba tells me multiple products are seeing a price increase and one of them is Adore hair color that used to be 4 dollars for her to buy from a supplier, now it cost her 5 dollars.

Adekoba added, "If I call around and don't have it for my usual price that means I have to get it for that price I have to take the bullet."

This is causing an increase on her products in store and her change in products is having her lose loyal customers.

Adekoba expressed, "We just keep hoping and praying that we will not lose customers and it will not affect us to the instance of closing down the business."

