CHP issues Amber Alert for two children out of Hanford

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol issued an amber alert on behalf of the Kings County Sheriff's Office for the abduction of two children 3-year-old Arya Maldonado and 2-year-old Alana Maldonado.

On Tuesday, January 28, King County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the 11500 block of Fourth Place in Hanford the check on the welfare of the mother of the two children. She was found dead from a gunshot wound.

CHP determined 23-year-old Jonathan Maldonado Cruz as the suspect and is considered armed and dangerous. Detectives believe Jonathan Maldonado left the residence at 1 A.M. on January 28 with the two children he shared with the victim

Arya Maldonado is 3 feet tall, weighing 25 pounds with brown hair and eyes. Alana Maldonado is 2 feet and 5 inches tall, weighing 20 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jonathan Maldonado is 5ft. 9in. tall, weighing 215 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what kind of clothing he is wearing. It is suspected that Jonathan Maldonado is driving a 2020 gray Hyundai Elantra with the California license plate 8LZD084.

Jonathan Maldonado was last seen Monday, January 27 in Hanford and is possibly en route to Mexico.

If seen, Call 9-1-1

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

