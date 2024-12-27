CHP ramps up DUI enforcement during holiday season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield sees high DUI rates; DDI provide solutions for safe holiday celebrations.



CHP emphasizes responsible driving during the holiday season.

Bakersfield ranks high in the nation for DUI cases.

CHP will increase patrols and DUI enforcement on New Year's Eve.

Designated driving services like DDI Bakersfield offer free rides on New Year's Eve.

DDI Bakersfield seeks more drivers for the New Year's Eve free ride program.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As we welcome in the new year, it's important to remember celebrating responsibly is key. California Highway Patrol, urges drivers to drive responsibly this holiday season.

The California Highway Patrol says its officers will be out in full force on New Year's Eve, patrolling and looking for PCFs, known as Potential Crash Factors, which include unsafe speed, driving under the influence, unsafe turning movements, distracted driving, and driving without a seatbelt.

CHP Officer Jorge Toro says, Bakersfield is among the top 5 in the nation for DUI cases. "Another reason we see an uptick in DUI arrests is because, during most holidays, CHP launches MEPs (Maximum Enforcement Periods)." He said.

During Christmas, CHP Bakersfield conducted a little over a 53-hour Maximum Enforcement Period, making 6 DUI arrests. Before that, it was on Thanksgiving weekend when CHP made 30 DUI arrests in a 124-hour period. "Plan to get a designated driver, plan to use ride share options or taxis. It's all about responsibility, so if you know you're going to have one drink, make sure you plan ahead." Toro said.

CHP says, 21 DUI arrests were made in Kern County for New Year's in 2023, and they encourage those who are celebrating to find a safe ride home.

DDI Bakersfield, is a designated driving service that has been offering free rides on New Year's Eve for the last 4 years.

Noah Najera, is the owner of DDI Bakersfield and he says, "We are looking to get over 300 rides this year. We are promoting it, and the entire city knows about it from years past, so we are hoping it’s going to be a great year where a lot of people can get home safe."

DDI Bakersfield says they are looking for more drivers for New Year's. To get a free ride, call (661) 431-3854. Free rides will be available from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. on New Year's Eve.

