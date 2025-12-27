Christmas Day Gunfire Leaves Blade Avenue Residents Searching for Answers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Blade Avenue in northeast Bakersfield is typically a quiet, close-knit street where neighbors say serious crime is rare.

But on Christmas Day, that sense of peace was shattered after gunfire left two people dead.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers responded just after 10 p.m. on December 25 to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Blade Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were dead at the home. Police later confirmed the incident appears to be a murder-suicide. The investigation remains active.

Neighbors say the violence came without warning.

Cassandra Musselman, who lives nearby, said the sounds initially blended in with the holiday celebrations.

“Earlier in the night there were fireworks, loud booms of course,” Musselman said. “But about 20 minutes later, we heard more, and there was a distinct difference in the sound.”

Musselman said the gunfire was especially shocking because of how quiet the neighborhood usually is.

“This neighborhood is pretty quiet, so to hear something like that happen was definitely concerning,” she said.

Other residents echoed that sentiment. Maximillian Shafer, who grew up and lives on Blade Avenue, described the area as safe and closely connected.

“This community is usually really safe. Nothing bad ever happens here,” Shafer said. “A lot of us are really connected.”

Lesly Lynott has lived in the neighborhood for 15 years.

She chose not to show her face but said she became alarmed early the next morning during her routine coffee run.

“The only thing I could really observe was them taking one body out to a van,” Lynott said.

She said what troubles her most now is the lack of answers.

“I would like to find out what happened so I don’t have to be afraid,” Lynott said. “Was it a random person? Was it targeted?”

The tragedy has also shaken visitors to the area.

Vallerie Fuentes said the news was especially difficult for her family.

“We have an eight-year-old at the house, and she was scared, wondering, ‘What if it happened here?’” Fuentes said. “This community has always felt safe and quiet, so for something so tragic to happen is really disturbing.”

Police say they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

For now, neighbors along Blade Avenue are left grappling with a tragedy that unfolded on what many describe as a day meant for celebration and peace.

