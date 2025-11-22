Christmas in Kernville has been disrupted after thieves steal holiday items

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Once again, the Grinch has come out and victimized the good people of Kernville. Lights, ornaments, and more were taken from Circle Park where the town was to host its annual Christmas tree lighting.

Kernville has held this celebration for decades, inviting the community out to a night of fun and joyful memories. Organizers tell me this is the first time something like this has ever happened.

Gary Ananin President of the Kernville Chambers of Commerce said "A lot of expensive electrical equipment was taken. Cords, spider boxes, everything that connects the power to the park. For all the trees to be lit, our 40 foot Christmas tree to be lit up. All of it was stolen."

This burglary happened Thursday morning between 3AM-6AM, organizers called the Sheriff's office and spoke with an officer later that day.

Tricia La Belle Government Relations and Correspondent for the Kernville Chambers of Commerce said "It's still hard to fathom that anyone, no matter what kind of evil Grinch you are would think of doing this. It affects thousands of people in the community. To the people who did this, if you have a heart could you bring the stuff back?"

Organizers are putting words to action. they plan to start an amazon registry for community members to help donate. You can donate at their website Kernville Chambers of Commerce

"It's a long running tradition that entire community is apart of, it's supported by donations from the community. All this is put on together by the community for the community." said Ananin

Community members also assure me that, regardless of this setback, Christmas will be held in Kernville.

"The outpour we have had with people who are angry, hurt, and devastated by this. I didn't expect this, it is overwhelming. We just had people drive up to the park and hand us money. It's been incredibly overwhelming, it truly shows what we do for Christmas is very important to the people who live here." said La Belle

This investigation is on-going and organizers ask if you would like to help or support to reach out to the Kernville Chamber of Commerce.

