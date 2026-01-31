Bakersfield Church of God Preps for 8th Annual Gospel Fest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Even before the audience arrives, the Church of God choir is already making the space come alive. During rehearsal, voices rise in harmony as the group prepares for their performance, led by choir director Natasha Johnson.

“We’ll be singing He’s Able,” Johnson said. “We’re going to take it back to old school back to Fred Hammond and then bring it back to I Will Bless the Lord.”

For choir member Kellianne Jordan, gospel music represents far more than a performance.

“Gospel is so powerful,” Jordan said. “I think it’s a representation of so many things in the Black community.”

Jordan says preparing for Gospel Fest challenged the choir musically and strengthened their sense of unity.

“We worked hard on learning these songs,” she said. “It definitely stretched me stretched my ears and the great thing about choir is it’s not a solo experience. You really have to work together as a team to get the right sound.”

Another performer, James Osborne, says this will be his first time performing gospel music. To him, the genre carries deep meaning through its lyrics and sound.

“Every gospel song was written with intention from the words, to the melody, to the harmonies,” Osborne said. “It’s not just meant to send a message, but to speak to the heart.”

Pastor Traco Mathews says Gospel Fest is especially meaningful for his church, which is participating in the concert for the third time. He says gospel music connects generations through shared history and faith.

“My ancestors, my mom, all the people who came before me sang some of these same songs,” Mathews said. “What it brought them through and how it carried them forward now it’s doing the same for me. I love every time I get to sing, but there’s something special about gospel songs.”

Gospel Fest also serves as a kickoff to Black History Month events in the Bakersfield community, celebrating culture, history, and resilience through music.

