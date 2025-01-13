Watch Now
City and County send USAR team to L.A. wildfires

Urban Search and Rescue firefighters in Zuma Beach to begin recovery operations at Palisades Fire
Bakersfield city and Kern County firefighters make up the Urban Search and Rescue team that is deploying to the L.A. fires. The task force is headed to Zuma Beach to work in the area of the Palisades Fire.
Posted
  • 20 City and 10 County firefighters make up Urban Search and Rescue team
  • Deployed January 11th to Zuma Beach for operations in the Palisades Fire

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
More than 200 Bakersfield and Kern County firefighters are part of the massive contingency of first responders in the L.A. area, battling the Palisades and Eaton Fires. This weekend, the next phase was assembled and deployed to the front lines, Urban Search and Rescue. Crew members with USAR Regional Task Force 11 organized their gear Saturday night and headed for Zuma Beach. They're scheduled to take part in operations this week. Battalion Chief Chris Bowles is heading up the unit, which will conduct searches in the Palisades Fire, and could possibly head into the fire zone on Tuesday.
"It's a somewhat daunting task, to go through the debris," said Bowles, "we need to stay focused on somebody's loved one, to give them some closure. If called upon, to perform that task so we can give the family peace."
Bowles said they're going over the rules of engagement, with dangerous fire activity expected, their plans are not finalized yet.

