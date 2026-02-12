City Council authorizes Prop 218 process for sewer fees

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield City Council took the next step Wednesday night in a long-debated issue involving possible increases to sewer rates.

Council members voted to authorize the city to mail out Proposition 218 notices to sewer customers. The notices would outline proposed rate increases and give property owners a chance to protest them.

The proposed plan recommended by staff would raise single-family residential sewer fees over five years, starting at $475 a year in 2026 and increasing by $100 each year, ultimately reaching $875 by 2030.

A city staffer explained the monthly breakdown during the meeting.

"$465 would be $39.60 a month, $875 per annual it would be $72.90 per month," the staffer said.

Following a report on the proposal, Kern County Supervisor Philip Peters spoke during public comment, saying the report has not been made public yet and the county needs time to review it.

"If these rates move forward, the county may be required to initiate its own Prop 218 process to pass those costs onto affected residents," Peters said.

Other residents raised concerns over how lower income families and those living on fixed incomes would be impacted, with one speaker offering a proposal.

"You can take non-operating revenues, and you can take general funds and implement a rate assistance program to offset impacts," the public speaker said.

Council members agreed to look into a rate assistance program.

"They may be seniors, they may be single moms, but I feel it's our duty to do our research to see which programs we can create at the city," Vice Mayor Manpreet Kaur said.

Under Proposition 218, property owners will have 45 days to submit a written protest or speak at a public hearing if they oppose the increase.

City Council did not vote to approve any rate increases. The only action taken was authorizing the mailing of Prop 218 notices, starting the public protest process.

The city says notices will go out later this month, with a formal public hearing scheduled for April 22.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

