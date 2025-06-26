City Council passes $852.7m budget

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) - The Bakersfield City Council approved its 2025–2026 fiscal budget Wednesday night, passing the $852.7 million spending plan despite continued criticism from residents over the city's funding priorities, particularly the large allocation for public safety.

During the public comment period, several residents took to the podium to voice their frustration with how the funds are being distributed.

“I wanted to express my opposition to the proposed city budget, which allocates 44% to the police department,” one resident said.

Of the total budget, $765.2 million is earmarked for operating expenses, $87.5 million for capital improvements, and nearly $115 million is allocated specifically for Bakersfield public safety.

“Our general funds, almost half of it goes to policing, far more than any other department that directly addresses the cause of mental health, poverty, and houselessness,” another resident added.

In response to the criticism, city officials defended the spending increases, citing rising operational costs.

“Police budgets, like almost all of our department's budgets, are up this year compared to last year because of principally inflationary drivers,” said Assistant City Manager Christian Clegg.

While the majority of speakers opposed the budget, a few expressed support for the plan, emphasizing its focus on community protection.

“The proposed budget offers the best use of taxpayer dollars. It allocates vital resources for the safety and security of neighborhoods, businesses, and common public areas,” said one resident.

Councilmember Zack Bashirtash was the only member to publicly oppose the budget on the dais, arguing it didn’t go far enough to curb spending.

“I don’t like our budget, I don’t think it’s conservative enough. I don’t think that we have made the necessary cuts. We have frozen positions — positions that are going to be active at some point in time,” Bashirtash said.

In the end, the council passed the budget with a 5–2 vote.

“The motion is approved, with Councilmembers Weir and Bashirtash voting no,” the council announced.

Although the budget is now approved, city officials noted that adjustments can still be made during the mid-year budget review. Council members also pledged to hold more public hearings well ahead of next year’s budget process.

