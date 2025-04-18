City of Bakersfield discusses fiscal budget

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — PSVS FY 2025-26 Recommended Budget was presented, highlighting expenditures and revenues.



City Manager Christian Clegg emphasized the overview nature of the meeting, avoiding immediate decisions.

Sales tax revenue from the previous year totaled $114,960,000, with discretionary expenses cut to 14%.

A $7,809,500 allocation for capital projects was proposed for council approval.

Vice Chair Clayton Campbell raised concerns over the urgency to spend all collected funds

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

City's fiscal tax budget proposal plans are up for discussion as last years spending raise concerns.

Christian Clegg city manager, stated that the city council member mentioned, "We're not asking you to make decisions today. We are really just providing this overview, and then the departments will be able to next week give a little bit of information on top of the memo."

City council member Christian Clegg proposed a recommended budget memo from the 2025/26 fiscal year stating $114,960,000 in sales taxes was generated from the prior year.

To offset rising costs, discretionary expenses have been reduced to 14%. Additionally, $7,809,500 for capital projects went up for council approval, which concerned members of the citizen committee who had different thoughts on the matter.

As Clayton Campbell, vice chair, had his disagreements on the spending.

Campbell stated, "I guess the issue I have here is why is there such an urgency to spend every dime that we collect just because it's an unexpectedly high number? I previously suggested and many have contemplated reducing sales tax by half."



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

