City of Bakersfield holds 3rd annual job fair to combat unemployment

The city of Bakersfield is holding its 3rd annual job fair. It's an opportunity for those in Kern County and the city of Bakersfield to come out and meet all 14 departments.

The City of Bakersfield Human Resorces Manager Shayla Collins says, "we will have all departments represented at the job fair, talking about positions and opportunities within the city."

Every fiscal year, officials say the city is hiring in July. The Employment Development Department (EDD) has released revised and preliminary civilian labor force and industry employment estimates. Kern County's employment is currently 354,700, while unemployment is 37,100. The city of Bakersfield says they have 177 positions open.

Shayla tells me, that many of the city's employees come from the job fair, but if you can't make it, there are still ways you can land a city job.

"On the website, you can sign up for job alerts. So if the position isn't open or you can't make it, you can sign up for job alerts and as soon as that position opens, you'll get an email." She says.

This year's theme of the job fair is the sound of success. The job fair will be held at the Mechanics Bank arena on Aug 30th.

