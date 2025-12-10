City of Bakersfield invites the community to weigh-in on a new police chief

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — What would you like to see in a new police chief for Bakersfield? That was the purpose of inviting community members to city hall on Tuesday afternoon. For the first time in city's history they could possibly hire a candidate from outside the department.

The public weighed-in on what they want to see in the city's next police chief.

Christian Clegg Bakersfield City Manager said "Our community is looking for somebody who will be connected to the community. I think some individuals expressed interest in a chief who knows the community and from the community. Others said we want someone who can listen to all aspects of the community. What I see is ultimately they want someone who listens and connects with all members of our community."

Up to now, the city's policy is to hire a new chief from within its ranks. But in 2022, voters approved Measure L, authorizing the city to recruit and consider hiring someone from outside the department. That drew mixed reaction from the public.

Charles Shawver Paster in Bakersfield said "I think our police culture in Bakersfield is quite traditional, and tradition has good and bad. Not that we don't have great individuals in our current police force, and that may well be the choice that is made. But I'm glad we are able to at least consider someone from the outside who brings in a new culture."

Others, however, stood strong on their belief that hiring from within is the better option.

Robert Tyo Vice President of Bakersfield Police Officers Association said "It's important that the community sees someone who has gone up through the ranks within their own communities. Someone who has established relationships. Yes Bakersfield is traditionally paid a lot lower than other agencies. Because of that I think trying to attract outside chief is going to be difficult with the low pay. I think we would get unqualified candidates to apply who really wouldn't stay long."

Currently, the police department has 460 sworn officers and is actively recruiting. The city also continues to grow, and whoever is selected as the next chief will have a tough job to fill, plus comply with a court ordered stipulated agreement to address several internal issues.

"We have an important job to choose a new chief of police. We need to pray, be open, listen to as many voices, and we need to find the best person possible." said Shawver

The current chief is Greg Terry, and he will be stepping down in April. Applicants have until January 5 to apply for the job.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

