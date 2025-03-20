City of Bakersfield keeping course on projects despite Federal Funding questions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg tells 23ABC that the initial discussion over federal funding cuts worried the city, but as of right now they plan to stay the course with various projects.



Earlier this month, the a federal judge in Rhode Island extended a temporary injunction to keep federal funding in place, Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg says they're happy to see grant funing they received stay on track.

However, as the Trump Administration says they plan to appeal the decision, it appears to be a waiting game to find out what will happen to the fund. While it may seem like the easiest work around is to expedite timelines and spend the Federal grant funding as soon as possible, but Clegg noted that's easier said than done.

If the Trump Administration wins the appeal and federal fudning is rescinded, Clegg noted that projects with a good chunk of Federal funding will likely be put on pause while the City evaluates its options.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

According to Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg, the City receives anywhere between 30 and 50 million dollars worth of federal funding with this year trending even higher, I'm Sam Hoyle, your neighborhood reporter, however with the Trump administration's desire to cut wasteful spending from the federal budget, funding all across the country could be at risk.

While the administration rescinded the order to freeze federal funding, a federal judge in Rhode Island extended a temporary injunction to keep the funding that's already been approved in place for the time being, however, the Trump administration has said it will continue to review funding and appeal the decision.

"We want to make sure that we're good stewards of taxpayer dollars, but also get projects done that we've had a very specific plan for. And so when the initial feedback came from the federal government that some of those grants may be under review, of course, we were concerned," said Clegg.

With uncertainty looming, one may think the easiest way to get around the situation is to expedite timelines for projects. Clegg says it's easier said than done in some cases.

"There are some opportunities for us to move a little bit quicker, but some of these projects are just very large. You know, for example, we've got a $20 million grant. You can't spend that over a few months no matter what we do."

And if the funding does eventually get pulled, Clegg says it could complicate some projects, but the city will attempt to find a workaround.

"Any project that has federal funding as the biggest portion of its funding, it just means that project is really paused anything that we pursue with the federal government is, of course, something that we think is worthwhile, and so we'll try and find another way to pursue those projects."

Though uncertainty may be swirling over federal funding across several states, Clegg says that the city of Bakersfield plans to stay the course be wise and do as well as they can in Bakersfield. I'm Sam Hoyle, your neighborhood reporter.

