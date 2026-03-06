City of Bakersfield names news police chief

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield announced Friday morning Assistant Chief Brent Stratton, a 12-year veteran of the department, has been named the new Chief of Police.

As Assistant Chief, Stratton managed the Field Services Division and Special Operations Division. During his tenure, he has also served in the Directed Policing Unit, the Special Enforcement Unit, and as a Field Training Officer.

In 2011, he was promoted to Detective where he was assigned to General Investigations and then Robbery/Homicide. In 2012, he was promoted to Sergeant where he worked in Patrol, the Career Criminal Apprehension Team, Major Crimes, Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, and Internal Affairs.

In 2016, he promoted to Lieutenant where he served as a Watch Commander before being transferred to Internal Affairs, Professional Standards, and finally managing the Records Section, Property Section, and the Communications Center.

In 2020, he promoted to Captain over the Special Operations Division.

Stratton will assume the new position on May 1.

Back in October, Police Chief Greg Terry announced his retirement after nearly six years as the agency's leader. He is set to retire in April.

