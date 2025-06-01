CITY OF BAKERSFIELD SPRAY PARKS: Keeping cool in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's getting hot in Bakersfield, and with a taste of the Summer ahead, how does Kern County keep cool? One family says each year, they go to the spray park.



It's a warm weekend, reaching triple digits in Bakersfield– and it can be tough to keep cool.

While some might take shelter and avoid the sun altogether, others embrace it.

Bakersfield’s spray parks are open everyday except Monday through September first, opening at 11 a.m. and closing at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, temperatures in Bakersfield reached up to 105℉; many locals know that this is just the beginning.

These temperatures can be dangerously high, so how do families stay cool?

“We’ve been here a million times,” said Rabeca Vento. “We always come every summer.”

Vento says the spray parks are a must for her family.

One of her daughters said, “It’s really hot and sometimes I get overheated.”

And the family’s go-to is at Greystone Park.

“It has the big bucket,” says Vento, “Friends and everybody around, the environment too is really great and they get to play with everybody.”

On Saturday, the family says they had a great time at Jastro Park.

“I like the buckets,” said Vento. “I like going under there. She pulls me all the time under there to get me wet and I’m like, ‘No!’ But it’s really fun.”

The City of Bakersfield has ten spray parks scattered around town– and all are free.

Vento recommends those wanting to enjoy the sun without getting overheated to bring a cooler, a towel, and just have fun.

Here’s the full list of locations:

