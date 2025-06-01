Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

CITY OF BAKERSFIELD SPRAY PARKS: Keeping cool in Kern County

With triple digits in Bakersfield, one family says the spray parks are a must
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
CITY OF BAKERSFIELD SPRAY PARKS: Keeping cool in Kern County
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's getting hot in Bakersfield, and with a taste of the Summer ahead, how does Kern County keep cool? One family says each year, they go to the spray park.

  • It's a warm weekend, reaching triple digits in Bakersfield– and it can be tough to keep cool.
  • While some might take shelter and avoid the sun altogether, others embrace it.
  • Bakersfield’s spray parks are open everyday except Monday through September first, opening at 11 a.m. and closing at 6 p.m.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On Saturday, temperatures in Bakersfield reached up to 105℉; many locals know that this is just the beginning.

These temperatures can be dangerously high, so how do families stay cool?

“We’ve been here a million times,” said Rabeca Vento. “We always come every summer.”

Vento says the spray parks are a must for her family.

One of her daughters said, “It’s really hot and sometimes I get overheated.”

And the family’s go-to is at Greystone Park.

“It has the big bucket,” says Vento, “Friends and everybody around, the environment too is really great and they get to play with everybody.”

On Saturday, the family says they had a great time at Jastro Park.

“I like the buckets,” said Vento. “I like going under there. She pulls me all the time under there to get me wet and I’m like, ‘No!’ But it’s really fun.”

The City of Bakersfield has ten spray parks scattered around town– and all are free.

Vento recommends those wanting to enjoy the sun without getting overheated to bring a cooler, a towel, and just have fun.

Bakersfield’s spray parks are open everyday except Monday through September first, opening at 11 a.m. and closing at 6 p.m.

Here’s the full list of locations:

  1. Beale Park
  2. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park
  3. Greystone Park
  4. Jastro Park
  5. Jefferson Park
  6. Planz Park
  7. Saunders Park
  8. Siemon Park
  9. Wayside Park
  10. Mesa Marin Sports Complex

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Saturday

05/31/2025

Mostly Clear

-° / 76°

17%

Sunday

06/01/2025

Clear

102° / 66°

0%

Monday

06/02/2025

Clear

93° / 64°

0%

Tuesday

06/03/2025

Clear

91° / 67°

1%

Wednesday

06/04/2025

Clear

95° / 67°

0%

Thursday

06/05/2025

Clear

96° / 68°

0%

Friday

06/06/2025

Clear

97° / 69°

0%

Saturday

06/07/2025

Clear

98° / 70°

0%