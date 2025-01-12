CityServe Bakersfield sends aid to Los Angeles fire victims

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — CityServe Bakersfield is delivering essential supplies to victims of the ongoing Los Angeles fires, partnering with churches and committing to ongoing relief efforts.



Trucks loaded with emergency supplies is heading to Iglesias El Nuevo Nacimiento on Saturday morning.

Aid includes a wide variety of items beyond basic necessities to meet the diverse needs of fire victims.

Donations can be dropped off at the CityServe facility, open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Resources from CityServe Bakersfield are on the route to Los Angeles to support victims of the ongoing fires. The items that have been loaded onto a truck Saturday morning, are now ready to bring relief to those in need.

“This truck right here has water, toilet paper, and clothing,” said Crissy Cochran, CityServe’s Director of Communication.

Cochran explained that the truck is headed to the Church Iglesias El Nuevo Nacimiento, but it’s just one of several churches receiving aid.

“Some other churches that we have are close to Altadena, Pasadena, Canoga Park, Purpose LA, Hart LA,” she said.

She added that even churches not affiliated with CityServe are receiving resources, as families heavily rely on these organizations, which are on the frontlines of disaster relief.

“We’re thinking about everything,” Cochran said. “It’s not just food, clothing, hygiene, it’s everything. Anything you can think of, we’re gonna take down there.”

Inside the CityServe warehouse, the team was busy sorting packages. Cochran walked through the process, emphasizing their ability to quickly respond to the needs of those affected in Los Angeles County.

“We also have truckloads with emergency supplies that will be coming in,” she explained. “We’ll sort those, divide them up, and take them out to other trucks throughout LA County and other parts. So that’s what’s happening here—our warehouse guys are going through them.”

Cochran noted that some individuals and families who are staying in their homes, fear they won’t be allowed back into their neighborhoods if they leave. To address this, CityServe is working with local churches to deliver essential resources directly to these communities.

“Our churches are going deep into these communities and being able to provide them with the resources they need for every day,” she said.

CityServe is committed to ongoing support, with plans for multiple future efforts already underway.

“This is not just happening today,” Cochran said. “Yesterday we sent a truck; today we have this truck. Next week we’ll have more truckloads going. So really, this is just the beginning.”

Officials have called on the public to help by contributing monetary donations or essential items. Donations can be dropped off at CityServe, which is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

