CityServe mobilizes community support for victims of Los Angeles wildfires

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — City Serve continues to help those displaced by the LA wildfires, bringing the Bakersfield community together working towards basic essentials for those displaced.



Chick Fil A is providing lunch for volunteers participating in the event.

CityServe aims to deliver essential items, including food, hygiene products, and clothing, to those displaced.

The organization has raised around $3 million in essentials for wildfire victims and plans more volunteer days.

In response to the wildfires impacting the Los Angeles area, CityServe wanted the community's support and more than 40 volunteers like Victoria and Allen Shockley, a retired couple, came out folding 20 pallets of brand new clothes for those impacted.

Victoria Shockley said, "Just to see as I'm folding, I'm giving back. We've got small all the way up to you know triple x."

They aren't the only ones who saw the need to help as Addie Melendez came with her sister, volunteering to give her peace of mind knowing she's doing something to help those displaced.

Melendez said, "It brings joy to me, it brings more peace in my life just cause I know there's a lot of people that need help and there's a lot of people just sitting in the house not helping so it good to be the hand to feed."

As Cherese Grell, City Serve director, shares with me the excitement of the partnership with Chick-fil-A providing food for the volunteers and Jockey donating clothes to those who have lost essential items some may take for granted.

Cherese Grell said, "People left their homes with just the clothes on their back and so they are trying to find shelter whether it's in LA or in their family's home or a homeless shelter, and they don't have anywhere to when they're getting these essentials to store them."

So along with critical items, including food, water, hygiene products, clothing, and other essentials, City Serve is looking for suitcases and animal supplies to give back to those in LA.

Grell said, "Believe it or not, some of it is dog food and cat food." City Serve says they have raised around 3 million dollars worth in essentials as they continue their efforts with the community delivering items to churches and homeless shelters where some of those impacted by the fires are staying.

Shockley said, "A little bit amounts to an and where community and coming together, it's, that's what we do."

If you want to lend a hand to those displaced by the LA wildfires, CityServe is accepting donations.

You can click here to donateto LA wildfire victims and here to volunteer.

