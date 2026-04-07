Civil rights groups condemn SAVE Act

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Alex Padilla and civil rights organizations are raising concerns over the proposed SAVE Act, warning it could make voting more difficult, particularly for those who rely on mail-in ballots.

Speaking on the Senate floor, Padilla criticized a provision that would require voters to include a copy of their identification when submitting mail ballots, calling it unnecessary and burdensome.

“Report after report, study after study shows that voter fraud is exceedingly rare… existing safeguards are working,” Padilla said.

He also warned that certain forms of identification — including some student and tribal IDs — could be rejected under the bill, potentially limiting access for eligible voters.

Meanwhile, legal challenges are mounting against an April 1 executive order signed by Donald Trump that expands the role of the U.S. Postal Service in mail-in voting and adds new requirements.

Three lawsuits have been filed challenging the order, including one joined by California, marking its 66th legal action against the administration.

In a statement, the American Civil Liberties Union warned the policies could create confusion, suppress voter participation and disproportionately impact rural communities, while supporters of the SAVE Act argue the measure is needed to strengthen election security and public confidence.

"

"Trump's executive order—like the SAVE ACT as well as a proposed voter ID measure here in California-—threatens to sow chaos in our elections and roll back progress on making elections more accessible and democratic. Ultimately, these proposals would hit rural voters especially hard, forcing many to travel long distances just to register or cast a ballot, even as they already face longer mail delay."

Rosa Lopez, a senior policy advocate & organizer in Kern County with the ACLU of Southern California

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

