Class-action lawsuit targets DMV over commercial license cancellations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Thousands of California truck drivers are facing uncertainty after the DMV cancelled commercial licenses. Now, a class-action lawsuit is challenging those decisions and their impact on families statewide.

The Sikh Coalition says nearly 20,000 California truckers have been blindsided—losing their commercial licenses without warning. Many are now out of work, facing crushing financial strain, and fighting back with a class-action lawsuit.

Munmeeth Kaur Soni is the Legal Director for the Sikh Coalition, and she says, “It’s a very easy fix. These 20,000 individuals otherwise have commercial driver’s licenses with valid expiration dates. Their underlying work authorization documents are also valid and not expired. They have the legal right to be able to work.”

The DMV sent a cancellation letter last month after a federal audit found the licenses issued to immigrant drivers were set to expire after the time they were legally allowed to remain in the country.

The lawsuit alleges that, as the issuing authority, the DMV is responsible for this discrepancy and that the impacted drivers will lose their livelihoods even though they are not at fault.

Avie Nagra, is the Founder & CEO, of Roadies Inc., and he says, “Those are actually good drivers, a lot of them. Some of them have been driving for 5, 10 years because they renew their employment authorization cards every 2 years or 5 years, and now they are off the road. They have houses, they have mortgages.”

Avie Nagra started Roadies Inc. back in 2013 with one truck and now owns 200. He says around 15 of his employees received letters cancelling their commercial licenses.

Madi, “Let me make sure I get this clear. So these people received a letter in the mail saying they can no longer work as of January 5th, and if they go into the DMV, they can’t get it renewed?”

Avie, “Correct.”

Madi, “Even though they’ve been working—some people 25, some people 10, or even 5 years doing this job?”

Avie, “Correct.”

Vice Mayor Manpreet Kaur says these drivers are authorized to work in the United States and in California, and as the daughter of a truck driver, she understands the impact these cancellations have on families and livelihoods. “I know people will say they need to work and do everything the right way, and they are. They are authorized to work in the state of California, and they are authorized by both the federal government and the state of California. So our ask and our hope is they be able to keep working.”

Manpreet and Avie say this issue could also impact the supply chain, and disruptions could lead to higher prices. That means the effects may be felt not only by drivers, but also by consumers’ pocketbooks.

I reached out to the DMV for comment, but they said they were unable to respond due to pending litigation.

Avie says the fight is about supporting his employees, so they can support their families and keep their jobs.

