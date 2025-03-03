Watch Now
Closures, limited services scheduled from county due to anticipated strike

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Following the announcement of an anticipated strike from Kern County workers on March 5th, the county says there will be closures to departments and limited services on that day.

This comes after county workers are planning a strike in regards to a wage increase.

A release from Kern County on Monday lists some of the departments and services impacted on March 5th:

Aging and Adult Services:
- Closed to the public

Airport:
- Commercial flights will continue as scheduled.
- Admin offices will be closed.

Animal Services:
- Closed to the public, will reopen 3/6.

Child Support Services:
- All offices will be closed to the public.

District Attorney:
- Closed to the public.

General Services:
- Closed to the public.

Human Services:
- All offices will be closed to the public.

Libraries:
- All will be closed.

Public Health:
- Closed to the public.

Veterans Service:
- Closed to the public.

Emergency Services from KCSO and KCFD will still be available on that day.

SEIU is planning on holding a strike that can affect county businesses

