Clothing Is Not Consent: Denim Day in Bakersfield has special message

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Open Door Network hosted a “Jartey”, jean block party, highlighting survivor stories, community resources, and the global message that clothing does not equal consent.



April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Denim Day, both aiming to support survivors and educate the public.

Denim Day originated in Italy in 1992 after a rape conviction was overturned because the victim was wearing jeans.

The Open Door Network hosted a “Jartey” (Jean Block Party) featuring a resource panel, survivor testimony, and community engagement.

Victims of sexual assault are raising their voices, bringing awareness, promoting education, and standing in solidarity with survivors. It’s all part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Denim Day.

“It started in 1992 when a woman in Italy was on her driving lesson, her first driving lesson and she was raped by her driving instructor,” said Lauren Skidmore.

Lauren Skidmore, CEO of The Open Door Network, a Bakersfield-based agency that helps people heal from trauma and homelessness, explained the origin of Denim Day. The movement began after an Italian court overturned the rape conviction, ruling the victim must have helped remove her jeans.

“Jeans are difficult to get on and off, you must’ve assisted him,” Skidmore continued.

That was not the case. The ruling sparked outrage. Skidmore says the next day women went to the steps of the Italian Parliament and wore jeans in protest, sending a powerful message.

“Just because the item of clothing you’re wearing doesn’t give somebody consent,” said Skidmore.

That protest grew into what’s now known globally as Denim Day and inspired The Open Door Network’s “Jartey,” or Jean Block Party, held in downtown Bakersfield.

The event began with a panel highlighting local resources and support for survivors, including personal stories, like that of Carrie Blind.

“I feel like it’s important to stand up and say that I was a victim as well and and kinda remove a lot of a shame and guilt that comes from being sexually abused,” Blind said.

Blind said she has survived sexual abuse multiple times, first as a child, and later in adulthood, including within marriage. She hopes speaking out will empower others.

“I like to think to myself that if I’ve done as much work as I have on myself, and it’s difficult for me to stand up, that hopefully, it inspires other people to stand up and and get help as well,” she continued.

Following the panel, attendees joined a denim-themed celebration featuring self-defense classes, outreach resources, and access to support programs.

“We also want the community to be educated on ways that they can support survivors somebody they may know, neighbor, friend, family member, who might be going through this crime in the situation,” Skidmore said.

Organizers say the message is simple: believe survivors, educate others, and take a stand, not just in April, but year-round.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

