BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — When technology works, most of us don’t think twice about it, but when it doesn’t, the impact can spread quickly. Recent disruptions involving Microsoft, banking and aviation are now raising new questions about cybersecurity.

“The timing of all of these and the fact that the companies are saying they’re individual leads me to believe that it’s just a crazy coincidence,” said Matthew Smith, Senior Systems Engineer for Grapevine MSP.

The string of technology disruptions is raising questions about just how reliable the systems we count on really are.

It started Thursday with a Microsoft outage affecting Outlook, Teams, and other services.

By Friday, an air traffic control communications failure led to a nationwide FAA ground stop, disrupting thousands of flights.

Then Monday, bank customers reported problems accessing accounts and making transactions, with Chase later pointing to a software bug.

The timing may look alarming, but Matthew Smith with Grapevine MSP says don’t connect the dots just yet.

“So far, everything that has been reported regarding the outages makes sense from an engineering standpoint,” said Smith. “We do have some info on a couple, like the FAA; they claim it was a switch installation, they were doing network changes that caused the outage, which makes sense if that's actually the case.”

Still, the disruptions highlight just how dependent we’ve become on technology, and how quickly we can feel the impact when it fails.

Smith says while you can't prevent every outage or cyberattack, there are steps you can take to avoid being caught off guard.

“Make sure you have a good password, a complex password that's unique for each and every site,” said Smith. “Make sure you have multi-factor authentication up, and then make sure you don’t have any critical data that is only online.”

Smith recommends keeping printed copies of important documents, having some cash on hand in case digital services become unavailable, and being extra cautious of suspicious emails and links.

Technology will keep changing, and so will the risks. Smith says the best defense starts with staying informed and taking steps to protect yourself before something goes wrong.

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