Cold and flu season approaches

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With fall around the corner, get ready for runny noses, sore throats and full waiting rooms.

Cold and flu season is coming, and health experts are urging people to take precautions and get a flu shot.

"The vaccine doesn't only reduce your chance of catching the flu, but it also decreases, this is the most important thing for us, the severity of illness," Dr. Kanksha Peddi said.

Dr. Kanksha Peddi with Dignity Health Bakersfield Memorial says the flu impacts the entire body, including your heart, lungs and brain. She says those at most risk are people with chronic conditions like asthma, COPD or diabetes.

"These patients all have a weakened immune systems and they are what we call immunocompromised," Peddi said.

She says those who are immunocompromised should be taking safety precautions throughout cold and flu season. In general, Peddi advises we all wash our hands regularly.

"Cover your face, nose, and wear a mask, and if you're not feeling well, stay home," Peddi said.

Peddi says you may be coming down with something if you're experiencing a cough, congestion or a runny nose.

"If you're having red flag symptoms though, things like fevers, chills, systemic signs and symptoms, really bad body aches, that's when you should see your clinician," Peddi said.

Peddi says we can all prevent hospitals being overrun if we get vaccinated ahead of time. Along with getting your flu shot, Peddi says people should also be getting a COVID vaccine. You can get them at any Dignity Health clinics or local pharmacies.

"Although we would love to see you, I don't think we want to see you for this reason. Please get your flu shots and stay safe," Peddi said.

Cold and flu season may be part of fall and winter, but with a little caution, you can keep yourself — and those around you — healthy.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

