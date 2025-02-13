Color Me Beautiful empowers the Bakersfield community through coloring pages

Color me beautiful coloring book inspires the community through it's coloring books with it's unique pages representing all women.



Angel Lee, founder of Bakersfield Black magazine started Color Me Beautiful in 2020, a coloring book, at a time she says mental health concerns were growing in the minority community.

Angel Lee said, "I said to myself, wow you know I think if I create a coloring book that has affirmation and things that have to do with empowering woman I think that would help."

A way for those who are the least represented to fill in the pages of her color books is what each drawing represents, and she has a new edition representing the Hispanic community.

Angel Lee explained, "We have one side one side English one side Spanish so at the same time if you speak Spanish you learn English and if you speak English you learn Spanish."

Lee has been reaching her goal of touching the Bakersfield community as she has reached those like Dani Wallace, a parent who not only bought the book for her kids but for herself, says she didn't grow up with seeing diversity in coloring books.

Dani Wallace shared, "I remember coloring the pages brown for the skin, and adding little curly cues of hair." And now she doesn't have to do that. "For my children to not have to grow up like that and to have that diversity at their fingertips and to see themselves in the coloring books means so much."

As she uses the book for self-care and a way to teach and remind her daughter Jazlynn Wallace she is beautiful.

Jazlynn Wallace stated, "No matter what your body shape is, no matter what, your hair curl or skin color is, you're still important to your heritage and culture."

Lee also saw the need in the community for representation for those who may not have a female role model in the household.

Angel Lee noted, "Those coloring books are for adult women and children because even as an adult woman you didn't get that love when you were a child that that's not true so you still carry that with you."

You can find Angel Lee's coloring book and magazine at Barnes and Noble and Amazon.



