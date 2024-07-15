Comedian Concrete's 'Perritos Only' tour stops in Bakersfield at the Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For comedians Concrete and Jerry Garcia, telling jokes is their way to support their families and share relatable experiences with their audiences, and they're bringing their passion to Bakersfield.



Video shows comedians Concrete and Jerry Garcia visiting Bakersfield ahead of their theater show

Comedians Concrete, Jerry Garcia, and DoKnow are stopping in Bakersfield for their 'Perritos Only' comedy tour at the Fox Theater on July 20th.

If you’re looking for a laugh or a way to beat the heat, the 'Perritos Only' comedy tour is coming to the Fox Theater on July 20th, and the comedians tell 23ABC, it's not only a way to get people laughing, but it also is therapeutic for them.

“I’m not gonna miss my flight. You can’t catch me barefoot,” Concrete says in a videos that has blown up on the comedian's social media pages.

But, what people may not see in these videos is how the production process helped him get through a difficult time.

“It was more to help me," Concrete said. "I did it more for self therapy. It was more for self therapy to get me out of a rut.”

He tells me he started creating comedy videos after all his film equipment was stolen.

Five years after he started his comedy career, he’s bringing his first theater comedy show to the Historic Fox Theater in Bakersfield, and he’s bringing comedians Do Know and Jerry Garcia with him.

“The jokes are very real," Garcia said. "They’re very true to heart so I think that’s what really connects to a lot of people.”

Garcia tells me he’s been doing stand-up comedy for 15 years but has been telling jokes since he was a kid.

“I talk about what I know, and what I know is parenting and raising kids, raising teenagers, and raising 5-year-olds. That’s what I know, bro, and how to break up with women,” Garcia laughed.

Concrete says he met Garcia while shooting his comedy set for him in 2019, and they’ve been friends ever since.

The last time he came to Bakersfield, Concrete says between 400 and 500 people bought tickets to the show.

“Obviously my career, yea, that’s amazing, but I think ultimately what we’re doing is for, and I can speak for myself, I do this for my family to be able to feed my family and feed my kids.”

Over the years, they tell me they’ve learned how to showcase their original style.

“Sometimes we try and cater to our audience a little bit too much," Garcia tells 23ABC. "Like instead of saying I got a gang of kids, I’ll be like I’ve got a plethora of kids, but nah, at the end of the day you go back to being yourself and it usually works.”

They both add they're looking forward to bringing that to Bakersfield.

You can find more information on how to purchase tickets here.



