BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Diapers, baby wipes, formula and clothing are everyday necessities for families with young children, but the cost of keeping up with those needs can quickly add up.

For mothers like Itzel Figueroa, having those essentials provided can mean one less expense to worry about while working toward a better future for her family.

Figueroa is raising five children and lives at the Mission at Kern County's women's shelter.

“Well, when I got here I didn't have anything. They have been able to supply me with not just the physical necessities and needs, but spiritual ones too,” Figueroa said.

Mothers in the program have access to resources such as parenting classes, childcare and other services designed to help them work toward their goals.

Figueroa said having essential supplies available allows her to focus on those opportunities without worrying as much about how she'll provide for her children.

Vanessa Diaz, another mother of five who has received support through the Mission, said the program helped her through a difficult period in her life.

“Because it’s like faith-based too, so that helped me, and I need it, I needed God, and I found him, or he found me,” said Diaz.

For families with young children, the need for basic supplies is ongoing. Diapers and wipes need to be replenished, children quickly outgrow their clothes, and formula can become another regular expense.

“How are they going to change the babies diaper? How are they going to feed him? How are they going to get their clothes and stuff like that? Or how are you going to eat? Yeah, that helped a lot,” said Diaz.

The need is one of the reasons behind the 23ABC Community Baby Shower, which collects essential baby items for families receiving services through the Mission at Kern County and the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center.

Both Figueroa and Diaz said they're grateful for the people who take the time to donate.

“I just want to thank everybody for their donations and being able to help us,” Figueroa said.

“Thank you for everything, because it did help me a lot, more than you think,” Diaz said.

The 23ABC Community Baby Shower's final donation day is Thursday, November 19. Community members can drop off donations at the 23ABC studios, located at 321 21st Street in downtown Bakersfield, between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Donations of diapers, wipes, formula, baby clothing and other essential supplies will help support local families.

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