Community celebrates the life of Genesis Mata, 8-year-old allegedly killed by her father and stepmother

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Family and community members gathered Saturday to celebrate the life of Genesis Mata, an 8-year-old girl allegedly killed by her father and stepmother almost a year ago.

The celebration of life was held at the Veterans Hall in East Bakersfield. The family filled the event with things Genesis loved, including face painting, a photo booth, cotton candy and a popcorn machine.

Sophia Hernandez, Genesis' cousin, described the young girl she lost.

"Joyful little girl. You know, she liked anything that was sparkly, anything that was colorful, pink, purple. She loved unicorns."

The family carried that theme throughout the event.

"So as you guys could tell, like, we tried to do her celebration of life just anything unicorn, colorful, you know, you see this, unicorns, our tables are unicorns, you know, we just — we're just trying to do anything to represent her."

Genesis' body was discovered on Aug. 2 of last year at a hotel in Bakersfield. Her father, Ray Mata Jr., and stepmother, Graciela Bustamonte, were charged with first-degree murder, torture and other charges.

Hernandez said the family has been overwhelmed by the support they have received from the community.

"I know the community. This has impacted the community a lot. I'm just very — we're very blessed, us as the family, just everyone supporting, showing love, everything that they've done for her since she's passed."

Ramica Ayala helped put together Genesis' altar, which was filled with photos.

"It's just kind of my way, even though I didn't know her personally, but it's just my kind of way of like supporting. I wanted to come out and just help and just be here for what they needed me to be here for."

Hernandez said the family wants to continue honoring Genesis beyond Saturday's event.

"Starting a foundation for her, you know, doing a toy drive for kids, you know. I do really want to do something for the kids, you know, kids who are going through this, who went through the same exact thing that she went through."

The jury trial for the Genesis Mata case is currently set to begin Sept. 21.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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