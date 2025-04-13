Community Comes Together for Autism on the Run

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Community members came together for Autism on the Run to raise awareness, show support, and celebrate inclusion during Autism Awareness Month.



April is Autism Awareness Month, and on Saturday morning, the community came together to show their support and raise awareness at the annual Autism on the Run event.

“Yeah they have this but they’re normal people. They need love and they need support,” says Tammie Wagner.

Wagner participated in the 10K run. Over the years, she’s built close friendships with families whose children are on the autism spectrum. For her, being at the event was a way to stand in solidarity with them.

“I was in the teaching world, so I know how much autism affects these kids,” says Tammie.

Like Tammie, Kiana Wilkins also came out to support the cause, this time as a vendor with League of Dreams. She brought her 3-year-old twin boys, both of whom are autistic.

“Although our children may have like similar disabilities, they’re so different and everyone has a unique story,” says Kiana Wilkins.

She shared how meaningful these events are—not just in raising awareness, but in building a sense of belonging for families like hers.

“it truly just leveled the playing field and gives the parents the opportunity to have regular experiences like everyone else,” Kiana continues.

From raising awareness to inspiring hope, this community walk is one step closer to creating a more inclusive future for all.

