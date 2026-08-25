Community gathers in prayer and music to honor Levi Brown, teen killed at high school football game

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield community gathered Monday night at the Dignity Health Sports Complex for an evening of prayer and music to remember 17-year-old Levi Brown, who was killed outside an Independence High School football game Friday night.

Bakersfield police say the shooting was gang-related. A 15-year-old suspect was arrested Saturday. On Monday, police announced six more arrests, including three teens, as officers worked to prevent potential retaliatory gang violence.

police say those arrests are not directly connected to brown’s homicide.

Bakersfield Chief of Police Brent Stratton spoke Monday morning about the shooting's ties to gang activity.

"The age range really isn't any different from what we see a lot of other times as well. This is the unfortunate reality that people involved in gang shootings are often times about this age," Stratton said.

Manuel Carrizalez, founder and director of Stay Focused Ministries, knew Brown through his organization, which mentors teens and other students through school visits and office meetings.

"He was a great kid. He had a lot of goals, and he was looking towards his future," Carrizalez said.

Carrizalez said he last saw Brown a couple of weeks ago. He also works with young people in juvenile hall and said he will likely have another opportunity to speak with some of those arrested in connection with the shooting.

"They were never made to be gang members; they were never made to be drug addicts. This is when they are going to have to make decisions, as far as what they're going to be involved in as juveniles," Carrizalez said.

Carrizalez said connection is key to addressing gang activity among teens. He said parents need to have relationships with their children, and young people need to see a future beyond the streets.

Alberto Bello, event organizer and lead pastor of Collective Church, echoed that message.

"We're all human beings and we all want what's best for our children, for our communities, for our families, and I think that when we come together, we're better together, and we're stronger in numbers," Bello said.

The message from Monday night's gathering was that healing and working to prevent gun violence will require people to keep showing up for the youth and for each other.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

