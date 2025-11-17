Community honors 8-year-old Xxavien Hernandez killed in suspected DUI crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Community members came together Sunday to release balloons in honor of 8-year-old Xxavien Hernandez, who died after being struck by a suspected drunk driver while eating lunch with his father.

"To see everyone come together and support my baby, Xavian and our family, it's truly amazing," said Stephanie Soerjono, Xxavien's family member.

Dozens showed up to support Xxavien's family during the emotional gathering. Soerjono said having the community's support means everything to her family.

"And it means a lot to us. We want to thank everybody who's come out and supported us and been here with us through all of this," Soerjono said.

On Monday, November 3, Tony Hernandez and his 8-year-old son Xxavien were eating lunch near a food truck when they were struck by a pickup truck. According to Bakersfield police, 33-year-old Andres Serna was driving under the influence of alcohol when he lost control of his black Nissan pickup and crashed through a fence.

Xxavien died the next day at Valley Children's Hospital. Tony faces a long road to recovery.

"He's doing better now. He, uh, has multiple fractures and has already had surgeries and has to have more. He doesn't have a working limb right now.. He's wheelchair bound," Soerjono said.

A small memorial with pictures of Xxavien currently stands at the scene, but his family is planning to build another. Soerjono hopes people will remember Xxavien as the joyful boy he was.

"He was just so bright and full of life. And literally every picture you see, he's got the biggest smile," Soerjono said.

Andres Serna is expected to be in court on Monday.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

