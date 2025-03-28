Community honors lives of Desiree and Max Mooney

On Thursday morning, family, friends, and community gathered to celebrate the lives of Desiree and Max Mooney at Canyon Hills Assembly of God in East Bakersfield.

Guests heard obituaries from family of the two and took time to remember them during a video tribute.

"In the very beginning, Des came into the world with a spark, fiery and ready to leave her mark."

""He and I would escape a couple of times to some very special places."

"We pray that comfort of the holy spirit for this, that you will comfort them. That this body of friends and this community will just gather around them. God we just pray that they'll be strengthened by your holy spirit."

23ABC News A montage of pictures honoring Desiree and Max Mooney's lives.

The Mooney’s, who grew up in Bakersfield and graduated from Highland High School had just moved back to Bakersfield in August of 2024. The two were killed by an alleged drunk driver earlier this month while taking an Uber home.

Following the ceremony at Canyon Hills, the family held a graveside service at Hillside Memorial Park.

23ABC News Correa is due in court on Thursday, April 3rd

Anabell Correa, the woman alleged by police to have killed the two in a DUI crash near Coffee Road and Stockdale Highway is due back in court on April 3.

