Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Community honors lives of Desiree and Max Mooney

Couple killed in suspected DUI crash memorialized
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Posted

    On Thursday morning, family, friends, and community gathered to celebrate the lives of Desiree and Max Mooney at Canyon Hills Assembly of God in East Bakersfield.

    Guests heard obituaries from family of the two and took time to remember them during a video tribute.

    "In the very beginning, Des came into the world with a spark, fiery and ready to leave her mark."

    ""He and I would escape a couple of times to some very special places."

    "We pray that comfort of the holy spirit for this, that you will comfort them. That this body of friends and this community will just gather around them. God we just pray that they'll be strengthened by your holy spirit."

    Screenshot 2025-03-27 at 6.46.31 PM.png
    A montage of pictures honoring Desiree and Max Mooney's lives.

    The Mooney’s, who grew up in Bakersfield and graduated from Highland High School had just moved back to Bakersfield in August of 2024. The two were killed by an alleged drunk driver earlier this month while taking an Uber home.

    Following the ceremony at Canyon Hills, the family held a graveside service at Hillside Memorial Park.

    Screenshot 2025-03-26 at 7.41.47 PM.png
    Correa is due in court on Thursday, April 3rd

    Anabell Correa, the woman alleged by police to have killed the two in a DUI crash near Coffee Road and Stockdale Highway is due back in court on April 3.

    Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

    Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    ,

    Weather

    Daily Forecast

    View Hourly Forecast

    Day

    Conditions

    HI / LO

    Precip

    Thursday

    03/27/2025

    Mostly Cloudy/Wind

    -° / 54°

    8%

    Friday

    03/28/2025

    Partly Cloudy

    68° / 49°

    2%

    Saturday

    03/29/2025

    Cloudy

    67° / 50°

    12%

    Sunday

    03/30/2025

    Partly Cloudy

    69° / 52°

    8%

    Monday

    03/31/2025

    Showers

    72° / 48°

    53%

    Tuesday

    04/01/2025

    Showers Late

    65° / 47°

    31%

    Wednesday

    04/02/2025

    Partly Cloudy

    63° / 46°

    24%

    Thursday

    04/03/2025

    Showers Early

    66° / 47°

    33%