Community honors trailblazing Dr. Irma Carson at memorial service

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Family, community members and city leaders gathered at St. John Missionary Baptist Church to honor the life of Dr. Irma Carson, a pioneering figure who broke barriers for African American women in Bakersfield.

"She inspired us to do better, to keep doing, to never give up, to find ways to get things accomplished. That's the legacy that she's leaving behind," said Linda McKnight, president of the Kappa Omega Omega Chapter Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated.

McKnight said Carson was a trailblazer for African American women who inspired others to remain civic-minded and engaged in community service.

"She inspired the ladies of our chapter to always be civic minded, to always care about their community, to always be engaged in helping others and to be of service to other in line with our national motto," McKnight said.

Carson was born into segregation in Louisiana, raised in St. Louis and moved to Bakersfield after high school. In 1959, she became the first Black woman employed at Bakersfield City Hall. Nearly a decade later, she became the first Black female police officer in the Bakersfield Police Department. In 1994, she became the first Black woman to serve on city council.

Pastor Angelo Frazier said Carson was a mentor and friend who offered him crucial advice early in his career.

"She said two words to me that I'll never forget. One of the first conversations we had was she said, Young man, you're going to need to stand firm. Stand firm and what that meant was, 'Stand on your principles,'" Frazier said.

Frazier said Carson will forever be remembered in the community for her lasting impact.

"When you inspire people, you inspire generations, and she inspired generations to come. People, years from now, will look back on this and go, they may not have met her, but they will understand her legacy," Frazier said.

McKnight said Carson's influence will continue through future generations.

"Her work doesn't end. She has planned so many seeds in this community. So many leaders have sprouted up based upon her mentorship and her love for her community that the work that Irma Carson started back in the '60s will continue to go on," McKnight said.

The city of Bakersfield has named January 24 as Dr. Irma Carson Day.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

