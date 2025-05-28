Community members approach the BCSD board in support of Stay Focus Ministries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Community members pilled into the Bakersfield City School District board meeting on Wednesday. Expressing their beliefs on why Stay Focus Ministries should continue their services in the community.



Stay focus has been in the community for over 30 years and has helped over hundreds of individuals.

The board is debating whether the Bakersfield City School District renews their partnership with the organization.

Manuel Carrizalez created this organization to help the youth of Bakersfield find other outlets than the streets. Showing them that their is more to life than the block they grew up on.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

There is controversy in the Bakersfield City School District over a student mentoring program that's been in place for over 30 years. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Stay Focused Ministries has reportedly helped hundreds of students stay off the streets, but now the program is possibly on the chopping block.

Stay Focused Ministries mission is to help families across America rebuild their broken dreams and repair their broken hearts. This organization inspires, encourage, and challenges young people to reach for greatness.

Manuel Carrizalez Founder and Executive Director of SFM said "We are on the front lines, our program is very effective. We got data, evidence, stories all justifying our program. We have students graduating tomorrow, some have been in our program since elementary. Everything is in place, but I will say this. Sometimes people get disconnected with the reality of the neighborhood. "

On Wednesday members of the community came out to support the organization at the Bakersfield City School District board meeting. They highlighted how the program has helped their friends, students, and family members change their look on life.

Kyle Jenkins Intervention Specialist with SFM said "I believe it would hurt the community if the board decided to discontinue the partnership. I don't think their is another organization that is more powerful that Stay Focus."

Lionell Hamilton Volunteer with SFM said "It would hurt not just the community but the kids! You are talking about a cornerstone that has been in the community for over 30 years. A organization who is established and committed to helping the community."

Manuel Ramirez considered himself an at-risk youth growing up. He tells me Stay Focused Ministries helped him stay on the right path and leave the streets behind him.

"If there is a student out there stuggling I would say speak up! You would be suprised how many organizations are out there like Stay Focus and are ready to serve. If you are looking for an specific environment similar to the one you grew up in, but you are willing to grow and leave the past behind you. I would recommend Stay Focus, don't be afraid to ask for help. The help is there it's up to us to reach out and grab it." said Ramirez Former Member of SFM

Manuel Carrizalez tells me he wants this program to stay in the community because he says everyday students are exposed to either drugs, gangs, or violence and without his program they will all end up in the system.

"You got to remember this...drugs and gangs go together like bees and honey. It is a match, when you see kids out there smoking weed and all that other stuff. Those are baby steps and all of a sudden they get sucked into that vacuum." said Carrizalez

The fate of the mentoring program is still on the table. We will keep you updated on the results. For 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

