Community members gather to pay homage to the lives lost in 911

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Community members gathered Thursday morning to take a moment of silence for all the lives lost in the 911 terrorist attacks. Honoring the brave lives who put others needs before their own.

On September 11, 2001 the country was silent. Betty Ann Ong was the first to alert the authorities about the attacks and was able to save hundreds. Now her legacy lives on through her sisters foundation, helping the community one call at a time.

The Twin Towers were struck by terrorists more 20 years ago, but to this day, September 11th still brings pain for many.

Christina Ramos Daughters of American Revolution California State Society said "This is one of the toughest days for our organization. Our nation was hit and we are all decedents of the American Revolutionary War patriots. It's important for us to remember the fight that they put forward and the fight we continue today."

If it wasn't for Betty Ann Ong a flight attendant on the American Airlines who signaled authorities of the attacks, even more lives could have been lost.

Cathie Ong-Herrera Founder of the Betty Ann Ong Foundation said "Well Betty is and always will be my hero. That morning she acted with determination, integrity, courage, empathy, and selflessness. Towards the end of conversation with ground authorities she said pray for us and not just for herself."

During the 9/11 remembrance event in Bakersfield, community members spoke about how this day affected them and their families. Encouraging other families of victims to never forget.

Christina Ramos said "It's important to make sure you remember. You remember who sacrificed, who lost their life, and you make sure that you never forget. This is the way we come and do it, we pay tribute to our first responders and anyone who lost in these kind of celebrations."

Brent Stratton Assistant Police Chief with BPD said "Throughout the years meeting people who were there who responded. Keeping track of the stories, and the loses that were there. For me it's the remembrance of the sacrifice, but also the very best of humanity and resilience and hope."

This is a yearly event, organizers invite you to make it our next year if you didn't make it today.

