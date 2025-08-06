Community pushback against ICE facility in Cal City

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — Dozens of Kern County residents continue to speak out against the opening of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center in California City.

At a planning commission meeting Tuesday night, community members gathered both in person and via Zoom to voice their concerns, pleading with California City planning commissioners to stop the private company CoreCivic from opening the facility.

"And I think it's up to all of us here to say no, we are here because we're asking you to stand with us, stand with the community, and let's stop this fascist movement that is happening in our city," one resident said.

The proposed facility would become California's largest ICE detention center, capable of holding 2,500 detainees.

Residents expressed concerns about CoreCivic's track record in operating similar facilities.

"CoreCivic has a documented history of ICE detention center mismanagement, and abuse, and unsanitary conditions, and unsafe working conditions," another resident said.

However, commissioners indicated they have limited authority over the decision.

"This is what's called a minor SPR. The planning commission does not handle minor SPRs; we do the majors," Chairman David Brottlund said.

Residents rejected this response, arguing that CoreCivic does not have the permits required to operate in California City.

"This is an opportunity for you to shine for California and shine for humanity, because the reason we're all here, making the trip and investing in this community, is because we know the world is looking at us," a resident said.

While development of the ICE facility continues to move forward, public opposition remains firm.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

