Community rallies in Bakersfield to oppose Medicaid cuts

Concerns over potential Medicaid cuts brought hundreds of community members together Thursday morning as they rallied outside the Kern County Public Services Building to voice their opposition.

“We have the largest number of people on Medicaid and Medi-Cal than anywhere in California,” said longtime community activist Dolores Huerta, who joined the crowd in protest.

Huerta emphasized that the issue stretches beyond California’s borders.

“It’s about our seniors, our disabled population and the United States of America,” she said.

Among the demonstrators was Bakersfield native Devon Newton, who called on Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, to oppose any reductions to Medicaid. Newton said his son, who has Spina Bifida, depends on the program.

“These programs have given us breathing room, and we needed to pursue our American dream,” Newton said.

He warned that the proposed cuts would have dire consequences for families like his.

“The damage it would do to families like mine is important, so we’re here today to advocate for preserving these programs,” he said.

Valadao addressed the concerns in an interview with 23ABC, reiterating his support for Medicaid.

“We do not want to touch Medicaid for the most vulnerable population,” he said.

When asked directly whether he would vote to cut Medicaid funding, Valadao issued a statement.

“I’ve said many times before and I’ll say it again I support Medicaid. There haven’t been any votes to cut its funding and I won’t vote for a financial reconciliation bill that cuts coverage for vulnerable people,” he said.

Although no official date for further actions has been announced, organizers said they plan to continue holding rallies until their concerns are addressed.

