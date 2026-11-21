BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It was a full house at the Dignity Health area Friday evening as hundreds came out to pay their respects to Dolores Huerta. As celebrations of life came to an end 23ABC spoke with community members about what the name Dolores Huerta means to them.

“I had no idea who Dolores was, I never even knew the magnitude. i spent much time with her, talking with her, we ate, she invited me in her home, we played dominos, she invited me into her home, we even drank tequila together,” said Lawrence Dangerfield

Attendee Lawrence Dangerfield says he first met the labor leader almost 20 years ago. What started as a meeting turned into a friendship, giving him the chance to know Huerta beyond the name and the legacy so many recognize.

“She kept me going,” said Dangerfield. “Understanding the responsibilities of politicians how they work for us and how we have to make them accountable and not just have a voice about what’s wrong, but you have to do something about it.”

For others, Huerta represented something much bigger, a voice for working families.

“Oh my god she impacted everything, absolutely everything, she changed the world,” said attendee Andrea Luquetta. “I think she spoke to all of us who are immigrants, all of us who have had to work really hard, harder than anybody else in this county and to make sure we had access to the rights we deserve.”

As people gathered to celebrate her life, many say her influence wasn't just felt in the work she did, but in the personal connections she made along the way.

“We go way back, she went to my parents house, told them to come out and strike, and we did,” said attendee Rita Serda. “I believe we were the third family that did that. She was an icon and she’s going to miss me a lot.”

Others I spoke with ended their interviews with two words: thank you.

Giving gratitude to a woman they say changed the lives of millions, forever.

As celebrations come to an end, community members say her messages will continue to live on.

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