Community unites to honor cancer survivors at AIS Cancer Center brunch event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Cancer Survivor’s Day Brunch at Adventist Health AIS Cancer Center celebrates resilience and support for those affected by cancer.



The Adventist Health AIS Cancer Center is hosting a Cancer Survivor's Day Brunch on May 30.

The event celebrates the resilience of cancer survivors and encourages community support.

Survivors shared their personal stories, emphasizing the strength gained from their journeys.

Chei Whitmore, a survivor, spoke about the importance of community in the healing process.

The AIS Cancer Center offers support groups and programs for cancer patients and their families.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Right behind me here at the AIS Cancer Center is a day of celebration…

I'm Riley Nagel, your neighborhood reporter — and today is all about uplifting and supporting those who are currently battling or have survived a cancer diagnosis.

"I want to thank all of you for being here today, thank you."

Several patients, past and present, who have received treatment through AIS spoke at the event — sharing their stories of struggle and perseverance.

"And so this event and events like this are so important because it does unite us and it does remind us that we are all survivors."

Chei Whitmore's world changed in February 2021 when she received a diagnosis of triple-positive HER2-negative breast cancer. She recalls how from day one, patients are called "survivors" — a term that acknowledges the incredible strength required to face such a challenging disease.

Whitmore says it was at her first AIS cancer survivor event where she spoke and said out loud for the first time that she had cancer.

"But I am cancer-free," said Whitmore.

"How does that feel?" asked 23ABC.

"It feels amazing, it does, but I still connect with my pink sisters and pink brothers because like I said, what connects us is that we are all survivors."

Whitmore praises her family, friends, and the staff with AIS for helping her through her treatment.

"We do have their back, as a community, and especially at the AIS Cancer Center, we do all that we can to help patients through every aspect of their journey," said Marcher Thompson.

Those with AIS want anyone who is going through their battle with cancer to know: you’re not alone. They have support groups and programs for family members and patients — really, for anyone who needs them.

Reporting for 23ABC — I'm Riley Nagel…

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

