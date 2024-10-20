Community voices: Politicians rally together in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Politicians and supporters gathered at the IVW Hall in Bakersfield for a rally and canvass launch, energizing the community ahead of the election.



Adam Schiff highlighted the importance of the agricultural industry and his intent to keep it strong and healthy.

Rudy Salas detailed his comprehensive outreach strategy, including phone calls, door-to-door canvassing, and postcards, to mobilize voters ahead of the November 5 election.

Both politicians urged attendees to recognize the significance of the upcoming election and to make their voices heard by voting.

On Sunday morning, the IVW Hall in Bakersfield was alive with energy as politicians, supporters, and volunteers gathered for a rally and canvass launch. I gathered the key topics discussed and the notable figures in attendance.

Among those who took the stage was Congressman Adam Schiff, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. He was joined by Rudy Salas, candidate for California’s 22nd Congressional District, along with other local leaders, all united in their push for votes ahead of the upcoming election.

“I intend to be the champion for people in Kern County and everywhere else in the Central Valley,” Schiff declared. “I’m really proud of the agricultural industry and what they do and how they put food on our table. I want to keep that industry strong and healthy.”

As discussions turned to the future of the oil industry, Schiff emphasized the importance of a balanced transition to renewable energy. “I want to make sure that not only Kern County, but the rest of the country goes through this transition of renewable sources of energy, that people’s jobs are protected and that they have the training they need. I will make sure that I am helping to bring back resources to this region to support careers that are looking forward to the future,” he continued.

Rudy Salas also shared his vision for energy innovation and job creation in Kern County. “One of the things we’re looking at—and one of the things that we brought funding into Kern County for, are energy innovation centers, like carbon capture and sequestration. We could utilize Elk Hills on the west side of the valley to ensure that people have good-paying jobs,” he explained.

Salas expressed his commitment to inclusive outreach efforts, emphasizing the importance of community engagement. “We’re doing everything we can: phone calls, door-to-door knocking, postcards—everything we can to let people know that in 16 days, November 5 is the most important election. They need to go out and vote,” he urged.

With the election drawing near, both Schiff and Salas are rallying their supporters, focusing on critical issues that resonate with Kern County residents. The enthusiasm in the room was palpable, a testament to the stakes of the upcoming vote.

