Community Voices Rise at Kern County Board Meeting Over Proposition 50

The October 21 Board of Supervisors meeting was filled with community members with the goal of being heard, using their voices to speak up on something they say affects all of us — the future of our democracy.

“This isn’t a fight between Democrats and Republicans,” said speaker Robert Tafoya. “This is a fight between Americans who want to preserve our democracy by maintaining free and fair elections — and those who favor an undemocratic government.”

Proposition 50 is a state measure that would let the Legislature redraw California’s congressional districts just this once, before returning authority to the independent redistricting commission in 2030.

“Recent efforts in Texas to set new congressional district lines were promoted by the White House, not local voters,” said Tafoya. “If the results of the 2026 congressional elections are predetermined due to manipulation of election law, then our democracy is dead.”

Supporters say they came to Tuesday’s meeting to prevent similar manipulation here in California and to protect the integrity of elections.

From those retired, to college students, they all shared the same idea, voting is a right that should be left to the people.

“Young people are looking for reasons to believe in our democracy. Many of us come from communities that have been underrepresented for too long,” said speaker Fatima Moreno. “That’s why proposition 50 matters, it’s not just a policy, it’s a step toward a system that listens.”

Speaker efforts come after the Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting voted no in a 4-1 decision on Prop 50 at the September 23 meeting.

“These maps are going to be drawn behind closed doors by party insiders specifically the democratic congressional campaign committee,” said District 1 supervisor Phillip Peters. “So, I’m asking my colleges to join me in approving a resolution to formally oppose prop 50.

Election Day takes place November 4th. You can either mail in your ballot or bring it to a drop off box near you.

