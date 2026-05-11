Concert cancellations rise as high prices and tight budgets impact attendance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Concert postponements and cancellations are becoming more common across the country, and some in Kern County are beginning to feel the effects locally.

Entertainment industry professionals say rising ticket prices and tighter household budgets are making it harder for concerts and live events to draw large crowds.

“Entertainment is one of the first things to go. It’s a luxury item, right?” said Danny Hill, owner and chief operating officer of Hill Broadcasting.

Hill said when concerts are postponed or canceled, low ticket sales are often the driving factor.

“So anytime I see like, ‘Oh, it didn’t work out,’ or there was a scheduling conflict, nine times out of 10, that’s a ticket sales issue,” Hill said.

He said many families are being forced to prioritize necessities over entertainment.

“Do I get gas and food or do I see Madonna? Right? I think I’m gonna get the food,” Hill said.

Hill also pointed to the rise of third-party ticket re-sellers, saying resale prices can quickly climb far above the original ticket cost.

“They would do a $10, 2$0 concert, but then they sell it out and then they’re resold for $600, $700, $800 dollars and no one can afford that,” Hill said.

According to Hill, artists who want to keep events affordable often have little control over ticket prices once shows sell out and tickets hit resale markets.

As attendance slows, Hill said the concert industry is adapting. More tours now feature multiple headliners as promoters try to offer audiences more value for their money.

The impact is also affecting local performers and venues.

“It’s hard,” Hill said. “There’s a lot of pressure put on you if you’re a local singer in a band. They want you to pack the bar, so it’s going to restrict a lot of opportunities for entertainment, at least on a local level, for DJs and events.”

Hill said Bakersfield can be a particularly difficult market because attending events often requires families to pay for tickets, babysitters and time away from work all at once.

Despite current struggles, Hill said he believes the entertainment industry will recover as the economy improves.

He added that some local venues are already adjusting by focusing more on comedy shows and lower-cost events while concert attendance remains slow.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

