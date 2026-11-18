BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A school field trip brought thousands of Kern County students to a Bakersfield Condors game Tuesday, giving them a chance to answer math questions, cheer alongside classmates and experience professional hockey together.

More than 6,000 students and educators packed the arena for the Condors' annual Field Trip Day, presented by Valley Strong Credit Union; an event that turned a day at the rink into a day of learning.

For many students, the chance to be together was just as exciting as the game.

"It helps me with my social life," Emily said. "It's just so fun. I don't know how to explain it."

That sense of connection is exactly what organizers hoped to create. Brie Lancaster with Valley Strong Credit Union said the sponsorship is about opening doors for students, including those who may never have seen a Condors game before.

"It's not even about hockey," Lancaster said. "It's actually just bringing the students here to the arena, having them experience a game."

The interactive type of learning was to keep the student's engaged in both the game, and their education. Between plays, students tackled questions from the Kern County Superintendent of Schools' "Do the Math" program, weaving classroom skills into the action. Lancaster said giving students a chance to step outside the classroom and make lasting memories is at the heart of the event.

The energy carried onto the ice, too.

Condors goalie Connor Ungar, who grew up attending hockey games in Calgary, Alberta, said the student crowd brought something extra.

"They're pretty loud and energetic, so, you know, it gives us a lot of energy, too," Ungar said.

He hoped the students walked away with more than a memory of the final score; that they noticed how the players lean on one another.

"You win as a team, you lose as a team," Ungar said.

Those lessons in teamwork, he added, stay with people long after the game ends, even for those who never lace up their own skates.

On the ice, Colorado rallied to beat Bakersfield 4-3 in a shootout. But long before the final horn, one first-time visitor had already made up his mind to come back.

"I will definitely come again," Boston Neufeld said. "This is a very fun place."

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