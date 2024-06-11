Condors flood Edmonton for the Stanley Cup in hope to win it all for the Oilers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — 10 previous Bakersfield Condors hope to help the Edmonton Oilers slide to a victory in the Stanley Cup.



Its been over 20 years and the Oilers hope to win the cup.

Some players who went over to the Oilers are: Dylan Holloway, Vinny Desharnais, Philip Broberg , Evan Bouchard , and Stewart Skinner.

Bakersfield Condors are the first destination when it comes to draft picks for the Edmonton Oilers

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For many players in Edmonton their career started under the bright lights in Mechanic Bank Arena. I'm Eric J. Dockery, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. 10 players in the Oilers roster in this year's Stanley Cup once played in these four walls.

The front office says Dylan Holloway "has been one of their biggest success stories.

Dylan was drafted in the first round of the 2020 draft—going with the 14th pick to the Oilers."

Vice President of Marketing for the Condors Ryan Holt said "Dylan Holloway has been kind of the revelation, in the playoffs scored a couple of big goals against the LA Kings. Back in round 1, he also scored a big goal against Vancouver in round 2. First-round pick who spent 80+ games with Bakersfield over the last three seasons. A guy who was expected to make the NHL but cut his teeth here in Bakersfield.

The Oilers bought the Condors in 2014... and lifted the franchise out of the ECHL. Following the purchase they moved them into the spotlight of the AHL. In a relationship that is now celebrating 10 years together.

"So we are the first stop basically for a lot of guys that play for the Edmonton Oilers. All but one player right now that they have drafted played in the American hockey league. They didn't all play in Bakersfield, but they at least spent time in our league here in the AHL" said Holt.

The Condors also want to give a shout-out to Vinny Desharnais, Philip Broberg , Evan Bouchard , and Stewart Skinner. With the legacy they leave behind in Condorstown.

Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals will head to Edmonton this week and you can watch it all here on 23 ABC. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

