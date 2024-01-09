Condors to auction specialty jerseys benefiting local pediatric cancer patients

The Bakersfield Condors gearing up for big night this week. Along with taking on San Jose, they’re also taking on the fight against cancer with a charity auction.

Video shows 13-year-old leukemia patient Raya Moreno and her family meeting Bakersfield Condor Seth Griffith.

13-year-old Raya Moreno and her family enjoyed a special visit to Condorstown on Monday.

“I haven’t really been to any games," she said.

On Saturday, Raya will not only get to see her first ever hockey game but she’ll even get to walk the ice with some of the players.

“I usually get scared at these kinds of events but it means a lot that a bunch of people on their team want to help and support me," she said.

Raya was diagnosed last year with leukemia. Along with her family, four other local families will join the Condors Saturday for "Condors Fighting Cancer".

Including 9-year-old Melanie Acosta.

Melanie got the chance to meet Captain Brad Malone, whose jersey will go to support her as she undergoes treatment for osteosarcoma.

“It’s nice to put a face to it obviously and then you get to meet them and realize what nice people they are and what a tough time they’re going through," said Alternate Captain Seth Griffith, who is fighting for Raya.

The funds from Griffith's jersey sale will be going directly to support Raya’s treatment.

Five specialty jerseys will be auctioned off after the game. Over the years the auction has brought in between $1,500 to $3,000 per jersey for pediatric cancer patients. Something Raya said would be a blessing for their family after the difficult year.

“Finding out I was diagnosed with leukemia was very shocking. It’s been quite a journey, lots of struggles here and there but overall it’s been okay with all all the help I’m getting," she said.

Condors Fighting Cancer is happening this Saturday in Condorstown at Mechanics Bank Arena. The puck drops at 7 p.m.

