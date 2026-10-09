Congressman David Valadao earns dual endorsements from U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Kern County Farm Bureau

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Republican Congressman David Valadao, who represents California's 22nd Congressional District, received endorsements Thursday from both the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Kern County Farm Bureau at a press conference held at a plastic manufacturing plant in Southeast Bakersfield.

Todd Snyder, president of the Kern County Farm Bureau, cited Valadao's support of Kern County agriculture and water as the reason for the endorsement.

"On behalf of Kern County Farm Bureau, I'm proud to announce that we have endorsed or are offering our endorsement to Congressman David Valadao for re-election of the United States House of Representatives," Snyder said.

Jennings Imel of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce cited Valadao's stances on tax policy, permitting reform, and workforce development as reasons for that organization's support.

"Tax policy that keeps money in the pockets of hardworking families and allows businesses like Domino Plastics to be successful, to go out and buy new machinery and equipment like this and be able to expense it immediately the following year. That's the kind of tax policy that incentivizes growth, and that's what we need in Washington, D.C.," Imel said.

Valadao said that if re-elected, he plans to continue working across party lines, but noted it is unclear whether major federal tax reform will happen in the near future. He said he is focused on the regulatory aspect of daily costs.

"There's always opportunities to work with members. I've got members that I've worked really well with on some of the human trafficking issues. It just depends on the issue. You find something that you have something in common with them, and you try to focus on that and drill down and get to work," said Valadao when asked about working bipartisanly.

"I don't know if there's going to be another tax bill, so we're going to look at other types of ways of regulatory permitting, getting them our communities back to producing fossil fuels, getting solar, getting wind-all the different things that we can help produce energy here. Permitting reform plays a major role in that," said Valadao.

Election Day is Nov. 3. Mail-in ballots can be returned to election drop boxes throughout Kern County or must be postmarked by Election Day.

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