BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Congressman David Valadao talks about Medicaid with 23ABC



Valadao said the GOP bill protects Medicaid for women, children, seniors, and people with disabilities

The biggest change: single adults with no dependents will be tasked with finding employment, going to school or volunteering to keep their coverage

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Congressman David Valadao returned to Kern County for the Memorial Day weekend, taking part in the ceremony at the Bakersfield National Cemetery on Saturday, before stopping by the 23ABC studios to talk about the GOP budget plan and the piece of it that has garnered the most attention and passion, Medicaid. While Democrats and local activists have spent the past four months marching, protesting, and demonstrating against any perceived cuts to Medicaid, Valadao has been repeating the same narrative, but his voice has been drowned out. Valadao tells 23ABC that the current proposal, when it comes to individual coverage, will continue to protect the most vulnerable: women, children, the elderly, and the disabled. He said the change will involve single able-bodied adults with no dependents who will be charged with finding employment, going to school, or volunteering to maintain coverage. The bill is in the Senate, where Valadao said he expects changes that will send it back to the House.

